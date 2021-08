Currently, eczema impacts a whopping 31.6 million Americans nationwide in some capacity, albeit it’s no longer stigmatized the way that it once was. This is due in part to the increased awareness that’s spread via social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where many folks have gotten candid about living with the chronic skin affliction and what it’s really like to treat every day. Yet, despite the inflammatory skin condition being far more common and accepted in mainstream media now, it’s still no easy feat to deal with—especially if symptoms affect an area on the face, which tends to be much more sensitive and exposed to the elements than our limbs, thereby making it more visible and challenging to address.