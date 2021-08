The Icelandic Communities Association is pleased to announce that Wayne Gudmundson will be the keynote speaker on the 2nd of August Celebration Heritage Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the Mountain Community Center. He is a professor emeritus from Minnesota State University Moorhead where he taught photography for 25 years. One of his many works, the “Life in the Vast Lane” print, has local ties, featuring the hill west of Mountain. His work has appeared in 10 books, several public television documentaries, and numerous exhibitions in the United States, Canada, and Iceland. He is the grandson of the Honorary Parade Marshals, Chris & Stina Gudmundson.