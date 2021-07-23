MLB's top 20 pitching trade candidates
As the July 30 trade deadline nears, theScore's MLB editors look at the top 20 pitching candidates (10 starters, 10 relievers) who could be moved. If the Nationals decide to sell - and that's still somewhat of a question - Scherzer will be the deadline's biggest prize. Prying the future Hall of Famer away from D.C. will not be easy, as he won't waive his no-trade rights without also getting an extension from his new team. But Scherzer is worth the cost if he's available.www.thescore.com
Comments / 0