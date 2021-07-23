Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB's top 20 pitching trade candidates

By theScore Staff
theScore
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the July 30 trade deadline nears, theScore's MLB editors look at the top 20 pitching candidates (10 starters, 10 relievers) who could be moved. If the Nationals decide to sell - and that's still somewhat of a question - Scherzer will be the deadline's biggest prize. Prying the future Hall of Famer away from D.C. will not be easy, as he won't waive his no-trade rights without also getting an extension from his new team. But Scherzer is worth the cost if he's available.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Diamondbacks#Twins#Reds Age#Cubs#Rockies#German#Fip#Cardinals#Korean#The D Backs#Bal#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBtheScore

Bryant: 'Classy' Cubs considered players' families at deadline

Kris Bryant is excited to be with the San Francisco Giants, and not just because they're flying toward October. Bryant shed light on the process that brought him to the Bay Area as part of the Chicago Cubs' deadline-day fire sale. While boosting the Cubs' farm system was a substantial part of their decision-making, Bryant said president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer also worked to send the club's stars to teams that would suit the players' personal interests.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs Trade Jake Marisnick to Padres

Cubs trade Jake Marisnick to Padres ahead of deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid a series of franchise-altering trades, the Cubs sent outfielder Jake Marisnick to the San Diego Padres shortly before Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the trade. The Marisnick trade is the...
MLBallfans.co

MLB rumors: It’s Mets or bust for former MVP on trade market

It’s Citi Field or the friendly confines for Kris Bryant. The Cubs have made the slugging third baseman, 2016 National League MVP and pending free agent available as they wave the white flag and look to sell at the July 30 trade deadline. But ESPN reports it appears Bryant’s market is only one team – the Mets.
MLBNBC Sports

2021 MLB trade deadline: Dates, key info and top targets

In need of another arm in the bullpen? A lefty bat in the order? A utility infielder to add some postseason versatility?. Major League Baseball teams have a few weeks remaining to add those final pieces as they try to position themselves for a run to the playoffs, or even the World Series.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz and Predictions for Top 2021 Players Available

The trade market for relief pitchers is expected to be more robust than the one for starting pitchers ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies should be one of the teams interested in landing bullpen help as they try to chase down the New York Mets at the top of the National League East.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trades 2021: Dissecting Top Deals Made Heading Towards Deadline

Do not touch that stove, kid. It's scalding hot. Just days remain until baseball's trade deadline, and the reports of stars and potential impact players being discussed are coming fast and furious. The moves are starting to roll in, too. The San Diego Padres made the first major splash of...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Giants Are Top Candidates, Yankees, Mets Unlikely To Land SP

It's sounding more and more likely that Max Scherzer will be moved before Friday's MLB trade deadline. A large portion of the league would love to acquire the three-time Cy Young winner, but only a few teams have a realistic chance of executing a deal for the Washington Nationals ace. At least eight teams are interested in acquiring Scherzer, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer Trade Potentially Imminent; Here Are Top Suitors

A Max Scherzer trade might be only hours away from taking place. The Washington Nationals could deal the star pitcher as early as Wednesday night, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. A trio of West Coast teams are viewed as the frontrunners for Scherzer, but they’re not alone in pursuing the future Hall of Famer.
MLBsoxmachine.com

A summary of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline madness

Under ordinary circumstances, the White Sox trading for a second baseman (César Hernández) and a reliable reliever (Ryan Tepera) would constitute a busy day at the office for any MLB front office. Then the Dodgers showed up. With such a distinct division between buyers and sellers, it could’ve set the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy