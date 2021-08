Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County. It's Tuesday Tails!. Striker will let you know how much she loves you the second she meets you. She has a purr that is contagious and takes over her whole body!. Her previous owners had her since she was a kitten, and surrendered her at 10 years old due to their dogs becoming aggressive with the cats in the home. At 10 Striker is wondering what she did so wrong to lose her family and her home.