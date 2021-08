(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests.

Jason Richard Tasto, 24, of Marne, was arrested Thursday for OWI 1st and Interference with Official Acts. Tasto was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was held.

Chance Eldon Kline, 18, of Shenandoah, was arrested Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Kline was transported to the Cass County Jail where he later plead guilty and was released.