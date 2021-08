For a limited time only, purchase 2 General Admission Tickets to the Winetober Summertime Wine Fest on August 14th for $25!. The Food and Wine Festival features spectacular food trucks and a multitude of vendors to browse. There will be live music and plenty of shopping options. To top it off the event will be featuring wine from Pennsylvania area wine growers and distilleries. So if you need an excuse to call the babysitter, this would be the one! Grab your friends and enjoy all day with unlimited samplings. Plus a day filled with live amazing bands, super-fun contests, prizes, and giveaways.