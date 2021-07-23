Best golf balls for beginners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Golf is a classic game that is rapidly growing in popularity. With so many new players, learning the game has never been easier as guides, driving ranges and affordable sets of golf clubs are available everywhere. However, golf can still be an extremely expensive game considering all of the clubs, shoes, gloves and balls a new player needs. Golf balls are one area where several affordable options exist. Knowing which to choose can be a difficult task. With several major names in the golfing world offering affordable balls, slight differences can make or break a decision.