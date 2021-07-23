Cancel
Video Games

Shaman Questline Command the Elements revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

By Jerome Heath
dotesports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion is fast approaching. The latest card to join the game is Command the Elements, a three-part Shaman Questline. The first quest is to play three cards with Overload. The reward unlocks your Overloaded mana crystals. The second quest, Stir the Stones, challenges you to play another three cards with Overload. The reward, this time, is a 3/3 Elemental with Taunt. The third and final quest is Tame the Flames, which asks you to play yet another two cards with Overload.

