Maine CDC: COVID-19 Cases Rising More Slowly In Maine Than Other States
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The number of new coronavirus cases has ticked up in Maine in recent weeks, but state health officials say they aren't sounding the alarm about it yet. The state's daily caseload had dwindled in early summer, with less than 20 new cases reported on some days in June and early July. That trend has reversed in mid-July as the coronavirus counts have ticked up all over the country.www.mainepublic.org
