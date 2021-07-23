Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine CDC: COVID-19 Cases Rising More Slowly In Maine Than Other States

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The number of new coronavirus cases has ticked up in Maine in recent weeks, but state health officials say they aren't sounding the alarm about it yet. The state's daily caseload had dwindled in early summer, with less than 20 new cases reported on some days in June and early July. That trend has reversed in mid-July as the coronavirus counts have ticked up all over the country.

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Health
Local
Maine Coronavirus
Portland, ME
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Ap#The Portland Press Herald#The Maine Cdc#Maine Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Governor Mills Updates State Of Maine Mask Guidance

According to the Portland Press Herald, Governor Janet Mills has decided the state will follow the latest recommendation from the National Centers For Disease Control. The new guidance recommends that, regardless of vaccination status, those in areas with substantial COVID-19 transmission should wear a mask when indoors. However, as the...
Collin County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County health officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat

An emerging, drug-resistant yeast infection new to the U.S. has reportedly killed four in Collin County, but county officials said the general public is not at risk. Candida auris causes invasive infections and can be transmitted in health care settings, a news release from Collin County Health Care Services said. Infections from candida auris are said to be difficult to treat.
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Maine

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Maine StateWPFO

3 Maine counties considered 'substantial' or 'high' for COVID-19 transmission

Three Maine counties are now considered "substantial" or "high" for COVID-19 transmission. [Maine to follow U.S. CDC recommendations for face masks in indoor public settings]. The CDC reports Waldo County is now "high" for community transmission, while Somerset and Hancock counties are "substantial.”. The U.S. CDC along with Gov. Janet...

Comments / 1

Community Policy