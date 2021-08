Duluth is very well known for Bentleyville, a huge Christmas Lighting Display that draws hundreds of thousands of people. Bentleyville has Minnesota's Largest Christmas Tree in Minnesota. Now there is another record that will be broken that has to do with that tree. Between August 5th and 7th, community members are invited to hang a candy cane on the tree to be erected in Bayfront Festival Park. The goal is to hang 8000 candy canes. If they can get that many, Duluth will be in the record books.