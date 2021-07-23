ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Come the Missiles: The Marines are Taking on the Chinese Navy

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleMarine units with anti-ship missiles could spread out across islands in order to control strategic ocean checkpoints. Here's What You Need to Know: The Navy is developing several new anti-ship missiles, including a new version of the venerable Tomahawk ship-launched cruise missile as well as the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, a variant...

Comments / 266

Larry Larry
07-23

the bible talks of this world war 3 is in the works and no one will win .evil to think the us can controll the world . I see nuke war in future and 2/3rds of us will be gone from fall out . what a way to die you think .

Reply(54)
70
Mike Stone
07-24

we are already let's get it done. you can sit back and die from the Coronavirus which China turn loose as a biological warfare. or we can sit back and die slowly a miserable death. or we can stand up like men and fight for what is right I would rather die on my feet sign me up

Reply(1)
24
Darryl Boone
07-23

Seem a few folks are not thinking clearly. We are completely dependent on China to stock are pharmaceuticals and store shelves. National debt is 29 trillion dollars. We gave outsourced our industry and surrendered to China. Shut up and go shop at Walmart. You made your bed and you will sleep in it.

Reply(8)
46
