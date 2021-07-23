Cancel
Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

