These are devices for fixing sandpaper, which are suitable for manual grinding and for machine grinding. Clamping and tensioning of the sandpaper is performed by rotating the inner cylinder with a slot with an 8 mm hex key. The end of the sandpaper strip is inserted into the slot of the inner cylinder. The beginning of the tape is attached in the slot on the base. If your sandpaper is paper-based and the grit index is high, it will be too thin. Then it makes sense to cut off longer and for better fastening fold it in half in those areas where the tape is attached in the slots.