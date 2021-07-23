Cancel
How Has Wi-Fi Changed Over the Years?

By Arthur Brown
makeuseof.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWi-Fi is a cornerstone in our modern era, being used to connect hundreds of millions of devices around the world every day. While it's used a lot now, the technology has a history that stretches back decades. Let's take a dive into the history and development of W-iFi. What Does...

www.makeuseof.com

Related
TechnologyCNET

Experiencing slow Wi-Fi? It could be caused by internet throttling. Here's how to tell

Slow internet speeds can be caused by a number of things. Your router could be outdated or it could be too far away from your TV or computer, for example. Those fixes may be as easy as restarting your modem and router or upgrading to a mesh network. But another reason for your slow Wi-Fi could be bandwidth throttling. Resulting from the 2019 Supreme Court decision declining to hear an appeal on net neutrality, ISPs can still legally stifle your internet, limiting your broadband if you're streaming more TV than they want and serving slower connections to websites owned by their competitors.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Virtual private networks (VPN)

What is a virtual private network (VPN), and why would you want one?. If we break it down starting from the back, a network is a bunch of computers and devices with similar addresses that can "see" and interact with each other. Private means you need to be a member...
ComputersPCWorld

Slow Wi-FI? This simple router settings tweak might fix it

Sometimes a little software adjustment is all it takes to fix your Wi-Fi problems. I realized this much when I bought a brand-new router, a hulking monstrosity with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. What should have been a major network upgrade instead become a hair-pulling experience as I tried to figure out why its download speeds were so unreliable.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Choosing the right Wi-Fi 6 access points for your business

Choosing the right technology that truly fits your business can be daunting. With so many options on the market seeming to do the same thing, how can you be sure you are making the right choice? This is often the case when selecting the appropriate Wi-Fi 6 access points for your business. Offerings across brands often appear to be very similar, and it is hard to distinguish between them – with exciting, eye-catching branding and equally exciting prices to match. As a result, it’s important to read the fine print in great detail and have a clear understanding of what each Wi-Fi 6 access point you’re looking at actually offers.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

What Is Wi-Fi 6? Everything You Need To Know

You’ve likely heard a lot about “Wi-Fi 6” in the past year or two. But what exactly is Wi-Fi 6? It’s the next-generation of Wi-Fi and it’s set to make your wireless internet even faster than ever before. However, it is not as simple as a one-time speed increase for...
Iowa Stateiastate.edu

Campus Guest Wi-Fi Network Provides Easier Access

Visitors to the Iowa State University campus will benefit from updates to the guest Wi-Fi network. The new system is similar to the “coffee shop” model where guests agree to network requirements and then have access for a limited time. Installation is projected to be completed by August 14. To...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Should you buy a mesh Wi-Fi system?

Mesh Wi-Fi has been around for some time now, with many big hardware manufacturers now offering their own take on this tech, including most famously Google. These devices have been getting better and better, being honed and bringing in support for the latest wireless standards (Wi-Fi 6), and in Google’s case making a hybrid move with an integrated smart speaker in the Nest Wifi.
TechnologyWired

How to Share Your Wi-Fi Password

A good host always shares Wi-Fi with visitors, but explaining which network to join and spelling out the password (if you even remember it) can get tedious. Maybe you think you remember it, but it’s just not working and you insist your guest must be typing it in wrong. Then it hits you, you’ve been reciting your email password. Hey, it can happen to anyone.
Electronicsgstylemag.com

Verizon Fios enhances Home Wi-Fi & TV experience with more options

Last year Verizon decided to break away from fees and contracts introducing “Mix & Match” allowing you to veer away from the usual needed bundles. It allowed you to get either just internet or just TV or do a mix of both to your liking. I liked what they were offering for internet and left my prior service provider as a result last Spring. No issues and I never been happier.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Test Your Wi-Fi Speed With These 7 Android Apps

Are you tired of always wondering whether you are getting the speeds you are paying for when it comes to your Wi-Fi and internet? You don't have to keep calling your provider every time your internet is slow or videos keep buffering. With these Android apps, you can test your Wi-Fi and internet speeds from your smartphone.
ElectronicsTechRadar

D-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug DSP-W118 review

The D-Link Mini Wi-Fi DSP-W118 is an affordable way to control an appliance, even when you’re not at home. Easy to use, it sports a compact design and integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. However, there’s no energy consumption feature and it doesn’t support HomeKit. One-minute review. Like many of...
Softwarewccftech.com

Different Ways to Connect to a Wi-Fi Network on Windows 10 [How To]

You already know how to connect to Wi-Fi, but did you know that there are multiple ways you can do this? If one way isn’t working out for you, you can always try a different method. In this tutorial, I will show you different ways to connect to a Wi-Fi network on Windows 10 computers.
LifestyleTravelPulse

How To Protect Yourself From Inflight Wi-Fi Leaks

Flyers love in-flight Wi-Fi access. The problem—its use can lead to data leaks. In a recent survey from Inmarsat, 81 percent of passengers would use inflight Wi-Fi if available on their next flight, and over 65 percent of passengers who have had access to inflight Wi-Fi in the last year used it.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Malicious iPhone Wi-Fi attack is now more dangerous than ever

Last month we told you that reverse engineer Carl Schou discovered that when trying to connect an iPhone to a Wi-Fi hotspot titled "%p%s%s%s%s%n," the phone's Wi-Fi became disabled, and even renaming the hotspot didn't help. Resetting the phone's network sittings seemed to work. That is accomplished by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings > Confirm.
TechnologyDesign World Network

How can Wi-Fi sense without sensors?

With over 105 patents filed and pending and 45+ patents granted worldwide, Origin Wireless Inc.’s Hex Home security system uses patented Wireless AI™ technology to provide WiFi Sensing™. The Hex system consists of a home master command, remote devices and an app. Devices are located about 15 to 30 feet from each other.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E: Which type of router you should pick and why

Best answer: Wi-Fi 6 is your best bet until Wi-Fi 6E routers and devices become widely available. To understand why Wi-Fi 6 is still currently a better option than Wi-Fi 6E for most people, you have to understand how Wi-Fi 6 routers work and why they're still early in their lifespan. Wi-Fi 6 is like a performance patch to Wi-Fi 5. It just does a lot of things better and more efficiently, making your internet connection as invisible as possible. It essentially doubles the maximum speed throughput from Wi-Fi and uses that power to saturate connections to devices with more information. Again, put simply: It's just better than what came before.
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

You Can Still Get Work Done On A Plane With No Wi-Fi

One of the comments from business travelers is they’ll only fly on airlines that provide Wi-Fi onboard. That Wi-Fi needs to be fast and it needs to be dependable. Paying a reasonable cost is a factor but if work pays for the access then it’s not as much of an issue to these travelers.
ElectronicsT3.com

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi review: affordable mesh networking for the masses

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh... Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system is instantly a contender for the best mesh network devices around at the moment – the Amazon-owned company has been putting out this kind of kit for years, and the system we're reviewing here is the latest and greatest model.

