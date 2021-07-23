Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Man Hasn’t Skipped the Gym for 27 Years Straight

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has not made a single excuse to skip the gym for 10,000 days straight…that’s 27 years! The now 65-year-old even admitted he didn’t skip the gym when he had walking pneumonia…he didn’t skip the gym after getting surgery on his knee…and he didn’t skip the gym even after he got Covid-19 in January!

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pneumonia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Goes To Gym Over 10,000 Consecutive Days

Every time I try to go to the gym, I end up not being able to. I've typically just ate, feel a little sick, or I have that thing in 6 hours. I try my best, but it just never happens. There's a crazy guy in Cedar Rapids who is the opposite of me who hasn't missed a day in over 27 years.
Kansas City, MOwfxb.com

Neonatal Nurses Knit Olympic-Style Gear for Newborn Babies

A group of neonatal nurses in Kansas City, Missouri get the gold medal for doing the most. They’re crocheting special clothes for newborn babies during the Olympics! It includes medals and athlete-inspired attire and accessories. The nurses planned to do this last year but just like the games, postponed their plans over the pandemic. And unlike the Olympics, every baby is a gold medal winner.
Lifestylewfxb.com

Care Home Residents Participate in “Inking and Drinking’ Day

A rowdy group of care home residents are living like there’s no tomorrow after an employee came up with the idea of an ‘Inking and Drinking’ day to help brighten their moods. They styled the home to look and sound like a tattoo parlor and gave them all temporary tats while the elderly slammed back beers and socialized. The event was a huge success!
Food & Drinksdreamwidth.org

[closed] three little birds sat on my window

[Nothing like a nice evening to enjoy a nice cold drink and some nice company. Somehow, probably with several long minutes of having to coax the other, Venti has managed to whisk away a certain Yaksha for just that. To a café with live music, comfortable chairs, and the bonus of a few choices of alcoholic options on the menu. And many more non-alcoholic sweet, warm and tangy things for those who want basic café fair.
Healthwfxb.com

Wake Up and Focus Like a Boss with These Genius Tips

School is back in session. Is your brain awake? Celebrity brain expert Jim Kwik shares a few simple things things we can all do to jumpstart our brains. Hydrate. Our brains are 80% water. We lose water while we sleep, so hydrate first thing. Get a good boost of oxygen with deep breaths. The brain is 2% of body weight but consumes 20% of our oxygen and nutrients. Brush your teeth with the opposite hand. As our hand moves, our brain grooves and creates new neuro-connections. Get moving first thing. Go ahead and get some exercise. Getting your heart rate up increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain, boosting it’s super powers! Have some tea. A tea with nutrients like gingko biloba and lion’s mane boosts focus. If tea is not your thing, have a smoothie. It’s a great way to get in all the foods your brain needs like blueberries, avocado, spinach and kale. Grab a journal while you sip! Plan out your day and list a few things you are grateful for. Those who practice gratitude live longer and are life learners. And learning something is good for you too. Read a book, article or short story. Engage your mind for 20 minutes a day. Make your habits, then your habits will make you! For more information watch the video on 10 habits geniuses use to jump start their brain by Jim Kwik.
Iowa StatePosted by
97X

Iowa Man Goes To Gym Over 10,000 Consecutive Days

Every time I try to go to the gym, I end up not being able to. I've typically just ate, feel a little sick, or I have that thing in 6 hours. I try my best, but it just never happens. There's a crazy guy in Cedar Rapids who is the opposite of me who hasn't missed a day in over 27 years.
Iowa StatePosted by
B100

Iowa Man Goes To Gym Over 10,000 Consecutive Days

Every time I try to go to the gym, I end up not being able to. I've typically just ate, feel a little sick, or I have that thing in 6 hours. I try my best, but it just never happens. There's a crazy guy in Cedar Rapids who is the opposite of me who hasn't missed a day in over 27 years.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Iowa Man Goes To Gym Over 10,000 Consecutive Days

Every time I try to go to the gym, I end up not being able to. I've typically just ate, feel a little sick, or I have that thing in 6 hours. I try my best, but it just never happens. There's a crazy guy in Cedar Rapids who is the opposite of me who hasn't missed a day in over 27 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy