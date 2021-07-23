Man Hasn’t Skipped the Gym for 27 Years Straight

School is back in session. Is your brain awake? Celebrity brain expert Jim Kwik shares a few simple things things we can all do to jumpstart our brains. Hydrate. Our brains are 80% water. We lose water while we sleep, so hydrate first thing. Get a good boost of oxygen with deep breaths. The brain is 2% of body weight but consumes 20% of our oxygen and nutrients. Brush your teeth with the opposite hand. As our hand moves, our brain grooves and creates new neuro-connections. Get moving first thing. Go ahead and get some exercise. Getting your heart rate up increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain, boosting it’s super powers! Have some tea. A tea with nutrients like gingko biloba and lion’s mane boosts focus. If tea is not your thing, have a smoothie. It’s a great way to get in all the foods your brain needs like blueberries, avocado, spinach and kale. Grab a journal while you sip! Plan out your day and list a few things you are grateful for. Those who practice gratitude live longer and are life learners. And learning something is good for you too. Read a book, article or short story. Engage your mind for 20 minutes a day. Make your habits, then your habits will make you! For more information watch the video on 10 habits geniuses use to jump start their brain by Jim Kwik.