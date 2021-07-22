The kindness of strangers

My husband and I visited Block Island on Tuesday, July 13 for the day. We were searching for the location of Dead Eye Dick’s restaurant around 12:30 p.m. and ended up in the Block Island Grocery Store parking lot when we were approached by a slender blonde woman with glasses. She explained to us that we were not in the right place but she told us where the restaurant was and even drove us over to the restaurant. She explained that her family has a house on the island and gave us tips on good times to visit. I want to express our gratitude for her kindness, but unfortunately we don’t know her name. It’s nice to know that there are kind, friendly people out there and it certainly made our day trip to your island more enjoyable.