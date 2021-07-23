LifeProof announces its first case for Apple Watch, made from reclaimed ocean plastics
Protect your Apple Watch with a slim, low-profile, eco-friendly case designed by LifeProof. Designed to protect your Apple Watch from bumps and scuffs from daily wear, this Eco-Friendly Apple Watch case snaps over your Apple Watch and provides edge-to-edge protection. The corner-hugging, low-profile design also includes cutouts for the Digital Crown and lock button and a cutout for the speakers, ensuring every feature still works.appleinsider.com
