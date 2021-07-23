Cancel
LifeProof announces its first case for Apple Watch, made from reclaimed ocean plastics

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtect your Apple Watch with a slim, low-profile, eco-friendly case designed by LifeProof. Designed to protect your Apple Watch from bumps and scuffs from daily wear, this Eco-Friendly Apple Watch case snaps over your Apple Watch and provides edge-to-edge protection. The corner-hugging, low-profile design also includes cutouts for the Digital Crown and lock button and a cutout for the speakers, ensuring every feature still works.

