Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

How To Tell If You Have Hooded Eyes & 9 Makeup Tips To Make Them Pop

MindBodyGreen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to applying eye makeup, the shape of your lids is an important factor to mind. Let's be clear: All eye shapes can look striking with any beat, whether you have a round, almond, monolid, or hooded structure. But a few makeup tips can simply accentuate your shape and make it pop—just as how you might have a range of go-to hues to flatter the color of your orbs.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Makeup#Makeup Tips#Makeup Artists#Eye Color#Eye Shadow#Credo#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareStamford Advocate

How to Look Your Best with Soft and Beautiful Senior Skin

Rebecca Sklar, RPA-C with Advanced Dermatology PC, Shares Tips on Giving Older Skin the Care It Needs. Maybe not everything improves with age, but one thing – healthy, vibrant skin – is not something that must be relinquished to younger years. “Senior skin,” notes Rebecca Sklar, a certified registered Physician Associate specializing in dermatology with Advanced Dermatology PC, “needs special care. And if we treat our skin right as we age, healthy, vibrant skin can accompany us into our golden years.”
Skin CareHelloGiggles

Here's How Dr. Pimple Popper Keeps Her Skin Bump-Free

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleanse, moisturize, sleep, repeat—or not. From the 18-product maximalists to the one-and-done movers and shakers, everybody's skin care routine differs. In A.M. to P.M., we explore the morning and evening routines of people with different skin care concerns, from targeting acne to embracing vegan beauty.
Skin CareVogue

Forget Mascara, This Is The Lash Treatment I Swear By For Wide-Awake Eyes

If you’re anything like me, an al fresco summer lifestyle also means a low maintenance beauty regime. Why should I have to laboriously apply mascara when there is rosé to be drunk, swims to be swum and fun to be had? The good news is that there are treatments that do all the hard work for you and my favourite comes in the form of a lash perm.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Reverse Cat Eye Makeup Look Is Trending on TikTok

There’s a new makeup trend making the rounds on TikTok and it’s a revamped take on the classic cat eye or winged liner. Enter: The reverse cat eye. The reverse cat eye look has been around for a while (Kim Kardashian herself famously rocked one at Cannes in 2016 and so did Kristen Stewart in 2017) but its spike in TikTok popularity is thanks to professional makeup artist Painted by Spencer. In his viral TikTok, Spencer transforms a dark eyeliner into an intensely smoky under-eye look that has everyone inspired to recreate it.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Sensitive Skin Moisturizer Makes Them Look Decades Younger

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Vanicream might not have the fame that CeraVe has garnered through social media, but its line of cleansers and moisturizers have saved my sensitive skin more than once. Mysterious bumps and reactions to products I've used for months are par for the course, and every single time, my dermatologist directs me to Vanicream to solve the problem. Turns out, 471 shoppers and I have that in common.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Do eyelash curlers really ruin your natural lashes? A viral video has claimed that our curlers are cutting and blunting our lashes, so we checked in with an expert

A lash technician has gone viral on TikTok for suggesting that eyelash curlers are wrecking our natural lashes. Ipek Ozcan, AKA @ipsbeauty who runs IPS Salon in London, posted a video of a client's lashes, some of which appeared to be blunt and cut short, which was apparently down to their use of eyelash curlers.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The Eyeliner Mistake That Can Cause Dry Eyes, From An MD

I tend to hear most makeup mistake complaints from professional makeup artists. Since they practice the artistry for a living—and therefore have hours and hours of practice—they always have several habits that make them cringe when viewing. Now occasionally, I'll get a makeup complaint from a dermatologist, as makeup can absolutely influence skin health. But an ophthalmologist? Well, they have a stake in the makeup game too.
MakeupSHAPE

I Got an Eyelash Tint and Didn't Wear Mascara for Weeks

I have blonde eyelashes, so rarely a day goes by that I enter the world (even if it's just the Zoom world) without mascara. But now — I'm not sure whether it's been over a year of pandemic lockdowns or the fact that that I'm nearing 30 — I find myself looking for ways to simplify my morning routine and transition into a more natural makeup style. Hearing my dilemma, one of my friends suggested I get eyelash extensions, but I wasn't ready to dive into that level of maintenance yet. Luckily, another mentioned eyelash tinting — and I was instantly intrigued.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Should you be shampooing your hair TWICE in order to properly clean your hair and scalp?

Seriously, what is the right way of shampooing your hair? It feels like we’re taught new methods and advised on different ways to achieve salon-fresh hair on a weekly basis. So much so, that it can be hard to know what exactly is the optimal way to wash your hair. However, according to a new viral TikTok, there’s only one routine we should all be following.
Skin CareTelegraph

7 clever ways to rid dark under-eye circles

Dark circles are one of those tricky skin irks that don't have a straightforward remedy. I know this, as I’ve been investigating a solution since I noticed my own ‘under-eye hollowing’ worsening over the past six months. Like most complexion issues, a poor diet can make the problem appear worse, and it would be disingenuous of me to pretend I haven’t been relying on a glass (or three) of Pinot every other night to soften the blow of multiple lockdowns. Though lately I have taken a turn in the opposite direction and have been throwing everything at it, from eating leafy greens to reducing coffee and alcohol, which, if nothing else, will aid sleep and improve hydration – two things our skin thrives on.
Skin Carepurewow.com

How to Reapply Sunscreen While Wearing Makeup, According to the Experts

FYI, we will always be team sunscreen. SPF is key to preventing sunburns and signs of premature aging (like fine lines and dark spots). And though you probably have your daily sunscreen routine down, did you know that you have to reapply it throughout the day? Yup, it’s crucial to reapply your sunscreen—especially if you’re spending the day in the sun.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried Versed's New Luminizing Drops, and They Made My Skin Glow Without Makeup

On a scale of one to disco ball, I always prefer my skin to glisten and glow — especially in the summer. I try to achieve this not just with makeup and pretty highlighters (because let's be real, some days I just don't want to get glammed up), but with dewy skin-care products, too. That's why my favorite types of products are multitasking hybrids of the two like the new Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

UK Hairdressers Now Have to Learn to Cut and Style Textured Hair — and It's About Time

It's long been known that better education for textured and natural hair is needed in the beauty industry, and now, UK hairdressers are making that a priority. Following the continued support from many prominent figures within the hair and beauty industry, including the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority (HABIA) and the British Beauty Council's extensive campaigning for a more inclusive UK hairdressing industry, it's been announced that cutting and styling Afro and textured hair will now be standard for hairdressers and hairdressing students as reported in June's National Occupational Standards (NOS) For Hairdressing guidelines. Afro and textured hair will now be included into one cutting and styling practice standard for all hair types, which comes after calls for more inclusivity.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

A pair of exfoliating gloves could give you the smoothest skin ever, so what are you waiting for?

Skin as soft as a baby's? Sign us up. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Any keen-eyed watcher of Love Island will have noticed Toby Aromolaran using some exfoliating gloves this season - from Boots, no less. As a result, the beauty retailer has reported that sales of said exfoliating gloves have risen by 48% since the show began, and GLAMOUR HQ is intent on investing in a pair.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This Game-Changing Moisturizer Gave Me Glazed Donut Skin

Until recently, I’ve been admittedly irresponsible when it comes to my skin care routine. I’ve never had a steady regimen or used products consistently, and I certainly haven’t done the research required to understand what my skin even needs. I’ve always had a pretty clear complexion and never struggled with acne as a teenager, which while a blessing, also made me think I was invincible. Understanding skin care and all its nuances take time, work, and money, and can be incredibly intimidating given the vast selection of products on the market. It was simply something I didn’t deem worth expending my energy on and figured hey, my skin’s good enough.
MakeupElle

1991 Vs 2021 - Bobbi Brown’s 4 Essential Tips For Updating Your Make-Up

She's the industry icon that changed how we apply our make-up forever, founded a world-famous beauty brand, and then left it, and reimagined eyebrows for an entire generation. In fact, we challenge you to name someone who's had as big an impact on the way we view our faces as legendary make-up artist, Bobbi Brown. We'll wait...

Comments / 0

Community Policy