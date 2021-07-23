How To Tell If You Have Hooded Eyes & 9 Makeup Tips To Make Them Pop

Dark circles are one of those tricky skin irks that don't have a straightforward remedy. I know this, as I’ve been investigating a solution since I noticed my own ‘under-eye hollowing’ worsening over the past six months. Like most complexion issues, a poor diet can make the problem appear worse, and it would be disingenuous of me to pretend I haven’t been relying on a glass (or three) of Pinot every other night to soften the blow of multiple lockdowns. Though lately I have taken a turn in the opposite direction and have been throwing everything at it, from eating leafy greens to reducing coffee and alcohol, which, if nothing else, will aid sleep and improve hydration – two things our skin thrives on.