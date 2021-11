PANGUITCH – Daniel J. Guida was born in Missoula, Montana. He passed away at the age of 75 on Monday, August 30, 2021 after a long illness. He married Donna Oberriter in November, 1977 aboard the USS Princess Louise in San Pedro Harbor, California and were together for 44 years. He leaves behind his wife, Donna; daughters Monica (Richard) Houghton and Kiersten Garrison; grandsons: Brandon and Nolan Garrison; sister: Theresa (Frank) Crosby; brother: William “Bill” Guida.

PANGUITCH, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO