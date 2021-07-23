Second week of Otis McKane trial wraps up Friday. He's accused in the death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

The second week of Otis McKane's murder trial wraps up Friday with another full day in court. He faces capital murder charges in the death of San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane is alleged to have killed Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016. McKane confessed to killing Marconi, saying he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle.

Otis McKane wiped away tears in the courtroom Thursday as the jury and family of killed officer Detective Benjamin Marconi watched the hours-long interview between law enforcement and the defendant.

Detective Mark Duke testified before the court, explaining his recollection of interviewing McKane just one day after Marconi was shot and killed in front of SAPD headquarters Nov. 20, 2016.

The jury is expected to resume watching the McKane interview Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

The Bexar County District Attorney plans to pursue the death penalty in the punishment phase of the trial if McKane is convicted of the charges.