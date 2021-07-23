5 Things to Look Forward to at Rolling Loud 2021, According to Co-Founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif

– Speaking to Complex, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif discussed the Rolling Loud music festival partnering with WWE. Below are some highlights:. Cherif on the WWE partnership: “A lot of people on this team grew up fans of wrestling, and we love and respect what the WWE has built as far as their storylines and their brand and the way they’ve gotten this massive legion of diehard fans. They go to WrestleMania every year, and we’re building something similar over here. Granted, it’s different, but we have a lot of similarities, and we also have a lot of crossover fans. There’s a lot of hip-hop fans that are fans of wrestling. There’s a lot of wrestling fans who are fans of hip-hop. Hip-hop dominates all culture.”