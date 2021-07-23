Cancel
Iowa State

Effort underway to revive original Highway 20 through Iowa’s small town downtowns

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) -What the locals call “Old Highway 20” across northern Iowa, is now a designated route through Delaware County as part of an effort to revive the roadway nationwide, and to help small towns and small businesses in the process. Brian Farr, with the Historic Route 20 Association, explains the goals. “This isn’t the four-lane Highway 20, this is the old highway that ran through the downtown areas,” Farr says. “Some of that has been removed for 30, 40 years. Our mission was to bring 20 back as a historic highway into the towns.”

