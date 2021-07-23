Cancel
NFL

Slay kicks off top 5 on list of most important Eagles in 2021

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next three weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 20 most important Eagles for the 2021 season. It’s not an easy question to answer. Because it’s probably true to say that Slay didn’t necessarily play to the Pro Bowl level we saw from him in Detroit for the three previous seasons. But he also drew really tough assignments in his first year in Philly and, either way, was the best cover corner we’ve seen in town since Asante Samuel a decade ago.

