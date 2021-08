Angelina Jolie travels to Paris with a minimalist wardrobe. When Angelina Jolie finds a look that works for her, she sticks with it. Through her loyalty to certain brands, silhouettes, and colors, the style of the Oscar winner has become iconic. When she went to Paris with her children for a short trip last week, Jolie remained consistent in her choice of clothes. She only needed her favorite brands during the trip; with pieces by The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, and Dior, Jolie adhered to the minimalist designs that have become an integral part of her wardrobe.