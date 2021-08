In a league of his own, J. Cole spits with intention, and that’s pretty evident on his sixth studio album The Off-Season. Cole is a clever lyricist who forces you to listen to him over suitable production. From “95 South” to “My Life” to “Punchin the Clock,” Cole is like an artist who hasn’t truly received “his flowers” yet, for being such a stellar lyrical illustrator. The Off-Season is compelling enough that those reading this right now should give this album a listen, so that Cole’s perspective is shared with others occupying the same world he lives in.