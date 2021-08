Britain’s Olympians got their Tokyo 2020 off to the perfect start as Ellen White scored twice in a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile for the women’s football team in Sapporo. The four-year-old girl, who came across the most impressive dinosaur footprint found in the UK in the past two decades, has had a museum display named in her honour. She spotted the 220 million-year-old print of an species unknown to archaeologists, fossilised in a rock, while walking with her family on Bendricks Bay near Barry, Wales, in January. It is now on display at National Museum Cardiff in an exhibition entitled ‘Lily’s Fossil Footprint’.