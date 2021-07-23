Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gregg Knapp | Remembering the former NFL coach following his tragic passing

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outpouring of grief and love for longtime NFL assistant coach Gregg Knapp since news broke of his tragic passing on Thursday has been universal. Gregg Knapp tragically passed away Thursday surrounded by his family. Knapp, according to his family, was “struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and...

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#Michaelvick#Broncos Qb Coach#Broncos#Pro Football Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos mourn sudden, tragic passing of former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, who was a member of the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team, has died after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident on Saturday. Knapp, who was working as a pass-game specialist with the Jets since January of 2021, was 58. "The...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Greg Knapp’s tragic death breaks hearts across NFL

1.7k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As the NFL community mourns the tragic death of New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, Steve Wyche explains what made the gregarious assistant coach so beloved across the league for the past quarter century.
NFLPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Greg Knapp, NFL Assistant Coach And Former Sac State Star, Dies After Bicycling Accident

DANVILLE (CBS13) — A former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and Sacramento State football star has died after he was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle near his Danville home over the weekend. Greg Knapp, who was set to be an assistant coach for the New York Jets this upcoming season, was stricken by a vehicle at around 2:50 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Dougherty and Bollinger Canyon Roads. He was rushed to the nearby San Ramon Regional Medical Center and then rushed to the trauma unit at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Earlier in the week, Knapp’s family asked fans to keep him in their prayers. On Friday, word broke that Knapp had died from his injuries. In a statement, the Sacramento State head football coach paid tribute to Knapp. “Greg was not only a great former Hornet player and coach, but one of the kindest and most generous people that I’ve ever known,” Troy Taylor said. The 58-year-old Knapp was a standout athlete at Sacramento State University before moving over the coaching side. His NFL coaching career included stints with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans, and Broncos. He’s survived by his wife and three daughters.
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Matt Ryan, Michael Vick share memories of former coach Greg Knapp

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and former quarterback Michael Vick took to social media to share their condolences on the death of former coach Greg Knapp. Knapp died Wednesday at the age of 58 as a result of injuries suffered when someone crashed into his bicycle in northern California. Knapp was with the Falcons as offensive coordinator from 2004-06 and returned as the quarterbacks coach from 2018-20.
NFLallfans.co

Former Falcons Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition

Former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Greg Knapp was critically injured in a bicycle accident after being struck by a car over the weekend. In January, Knapp was hired by the New York Jets to serve as their quarterbacks coach. The Knapp family released a statement via the New York Jets...
NFLfoxbangor.com

NFL Coach Greg Knapp Reportedly Fighting For Life After Horrific Bike Crash

Longtime NFL coach Greg Knapp — who’s currently the NY Jets’ passing game coordinator — is reportedly in the hospital in critical condition after he suffered serious injuries in a bike crash over the weekend. The 58-year-old was riding when he was struck by a car … 9News’ Mike Kliss...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp passes away at 58

The New York Jets confirmed the passing of assistant coach Greg Knapp on Thursday afternoon. Knapp, 58, was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike over the weekend in San Ramon, CA. “Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back...
NFLKSN.com

NFL coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by car

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — NFL coach and Northern California resident Greg Knapp has died after he was hit by a car last weekend in San Ramon, according to Sacramento State‘s athletic department. The 58-year-old New York Jets assistant coach was fighting for his life at a local hospital after...
NFLNBC New York

Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies Following Bicycle Crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Greg Knapp’s family asks for prayers after NFL coach’s serious accident

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp sustained major injuries over the weekend when he was struck by a motorist while riding his bike in the East Bay. More San Francisco 49ers...
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

Jets assistant coach Gregg Knapp, 58, is critically injured after being hit by a car while riding his bike in California

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in California over the weekend. In what first-year Jets coach Robert Saleh's described as a 'horrific' crash, Knapp was struck Saturday near in the city San Ramon, a Bay Area suburb. The 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday, Lieutenant Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Former Seahawks Assistant Greg Knapp Passes Away

After spending several days hospitalized in critical condition following a bike accident, long-time NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp passed away on Thursday. On Saturday, July 17, the 58-year old Knapp suffered life-threatening injuries when a car swerved into the bike lane and struck him. According to his agent Jeff Sperbeck, the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to provide aid and he was eventually rushed to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center before being transferred to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: NFL community remembers coach Greg Knapp

STANFORD, CA - FEBRUARY 03: Brock Osweiler #17 watches Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos work with quarterback coach Greg Knapp during the Broncos practice for Super Bowl 50 at Stanford University on February 3, 2016 in Stanford, California. The Broncos will play the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy