Gregg Knapp | Remembering the former NFL coach following his tragic passing

DANVILLE (CBS13) — A former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and Sacramento State football star has died after he was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle near his Danville home over the weekend. Greg Knapp, who was set to be an assistant coach for the New York Jets this upcoming season, was stricken by a vehicle at around 2:50 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Dougherty and Bollinger Canyon Roads. He was rushed to the nearby San Ramon Regional Medical Center and then rushed to the trauma unit at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Earlier in the week, Knapp’s family asked fans to keep him in their prayers. On Friday, word broke that Knapp had died from his injuries. In a statement, the Sacramento State head football coach paid tribute to Knapp. “Greg was not only a great former Hornet player and coach, but one of the kindest and most generous people that I’ve ever known,” Troy Taylor said. The 58-year-old Knapp was a standout athlete at Sacramento State University before moving over the coaching side. His NFL coaching career included stints with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans, and Broncos. He’s survived by his wife and three daughters.