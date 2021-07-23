Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NVDA Stock Is Ready To Rally After The Recent Sharp Sell-Off

By Tim Biggam
InvestorPlace
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Nvidia (NASADAQ:NVDA) finally found their footing after a dramatic drop. NVDA stock fell nearly 14% after making new all-time highs at $208.75. Certainly some of the pullback was warranted given that the previous rally had gotten overdone and overheated. The selling has now taken NVDA down too far, too fast. This is especially true given the stock split. Any further weakness would make buying NVDA stock a good opportunity.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvda#Stock Price#Nasadaq#Nvda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

AMD Stock Proves It’s a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Play After Q2 Earnings

Tech giants have shown tremendous growth over the past year despite the pandemic and the chip shortage. There is no stopping the growth of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock this year as well. The company recently reported Q2 results and showed its strength in the competitive industry. AMD stock climbed...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Sell after Disappointing Earnings

Every earnings season introduces equities to a period of sifting. Profit-producing, expectation-beating companies are pulled higher while those who miss the mark fall lower. My last foray into earnings results yielded a gallery of beauties to buy. Today’s message throws a bone to bears by highlighting three stocks to sell after they dared to disappoint the Street with their latest results.
StocksInvestorPlace

Traders Ignoring Paysafe Stock As Growth ‘Only’ in Low Double Digits

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been on a massive losing streak lately. Just about all of the high-profile SPACs have been caught up in the undertow. This has hit Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), a leading online payments company. PSFE stock is set to open August trading at $10.79. Paysafe came...
StocksInvestorPlace

Run From Pinterest Stock… Unless You Like Buying Growth Stocks With Massive Upside

During the height of the pandemic, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) grew into one of the hottest social media apps. As governments restricted outside activities, consumers increased their time in digital spaces. But as mass-produced vaccines hit markets, folks opened their doors to the world. The result? Pinterest’s pandemic-based monthly active user (MAU)...
StocksInvestorPlace

Clover Stock Is Really Unlikely To Get Squeezed Again

It’s still being talked about heavily on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets subreddit, but other than news of its CFO stepping down, little has changed lately with Clover (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock. Some investors, even those burned by its return to single-digit prices, may still be holding onto their positions. Mostly on the hopes the...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and up from 6,565 in June, while Nio said early Monday that July deliveries rose 124.5% from a year ago to 7,931 vehicles, after delivering 8,083 EVs in June. XPeng's deliveries in July included 6,054 P7 smart sedans and 1,986 G3 smart compact SUVs, while Nio's July deliveries included 3,669 ES6 5-seater SUVs, 2,560 EC6 five-seater coupes and 1,702 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs. Year to date, XPeng's stock has slipped 5.4% and Nio shares have given up 8.3% through Friday, while shares of U.S.-based EV leader Tesla Inc. have eased 2.6% and the S&P 500 has rallied 17.0%.
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Promising Stocks to Buy That Are Getting Lots of Analyst Love

Navigating the stock market is never easy, particularly in these times. Although the markets are on fire, value investors are still squeamish on which stocks to buy. After all, this economy is dominated by electric-vehicle (EV) plays and SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. Understandably, the whole situation can confuse...
StocksInvestorPlace

This Dip Is an Opportunity to Buy DraftKings Stock

The pandemic could not stop the growth of the online betting and fantasy sports company DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock. DraftKings has been making news lately and is growing its presence. The company is on an expansion spree and has recently marked a deal with a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. DKNG stock...
StocksInvestorPlace

ATOS Stock: The Big News That Has Atossa Therapeutics Plunging 20% Today

Biotech stocks can be some of the best hypergrowth plays. With trial data, U.S. Food and Drug Administration rulings and patents always lurking around the corner, many put their money into the sector, betting on the next company to win big. However, it’s not all about winning. In fact, lots of these companies become strapped for cash and end up having to take desperate measures to get some operating capital. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is one of those plays, and ATOS stock is taking some punishing blows as a result.
StocksInvestorPlace

Telsa Short Squeeze? Why It’s Not Going to Happen

Short squeezes have been all the rage on Wall Street in 2021. But even with its massive short interest, traders shouldn’t expect a short squeeze from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock anytime soon. GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are just two examples of stocks that skyrocketed this year thanks to short...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Small-Cap Stocks Set to Sizzle While Robinhood Fizzles

When Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) suddenly restricted GameStop (NYSE:GME) trading on January 28, investors were rightfully livid. It seemed as though the trading app had single-handedly halted GME’s rise, snapping the intense momentum Reddit traders had worked to build. As a result, thousands of trades ended up losing money. What goes around...
StocksInvestorPlace

Upcoming Earnings Could Bring Back Positive Sentiment for Skillz

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock has been attempting to recover since May. Some investors dove in because it was a short-squeeze stock. Others bought it for its still-strong growth prospects. But in the past few weeks, SKLZ stock has pulled back once again. The latest round of “meme stock madness” has dissipated,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”
StocksInvestorPlace

Expect More Underwhelming Performance for SoFi Shares

As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock falls back to around $15 per share, is now the time to buy? Not really. Over a long enough timeframe, entering a position in the fintech company’s shares right now could end up being a highly profitable move. Assuming of course, that it becomes the...
StocksInvestorPlace

PINS Stock: Why Pinterest Shares Are Plummeting Today

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is taking a major beating on Friday following the release of the company’s most recent earnings report. Pinterest put out its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 after markets closed on Thursday. While the results were mostly positive, one key factor has investors worried about PINS stock.
StocksInvestorPlace

UPWK Stock: Why Upwork Shares Are Falling Down Today

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock is falling hard on Friday following the release of the freelancing platform’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2021. The bad news for UPWK stock has to do with the company’s losses per share of 13 cents for the quarter. That’s wider than the -9 cents reported during the same period of the year prior. It’s also a worse result than the -9 cents per share that Wall Street was estimating.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble stock rallies after profit and revenue rise above expectations

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. rallied 1.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the consumer products giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, with the strongest growth in its health care and beauty businesses. Net income for the quarter to June 30 rose to $2.91 billion, or $1.13 a share, from $2.80 billion, or $1.07 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.09. Sales increased 7.1% to $18.95 billion, boosted by increases in shipment volume and pricing, to top the FactSet consensus of $18.40 billion. All of P&G's...
StocksInvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The stock market isn’t doing so hot on Friday as market worries continue to weigh on investors in our midday update. There’s no getting around the fact that fears of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus are spreading. In addition to that, investors also have concerns when it comes to inflation and the rest of the market. Finally, several companies are reporting earnings today that aren’t matching up to investors’ expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy