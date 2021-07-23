Factors Important to Underrepresented Minorities When Selecting a Pharmacy School
Location, class size, student-to-faculty ratio, and a strong alumni network are some of the recommendations that Campbell highlighted as main points to look for in a program. Factors such as diversity in students and faculty, in addition to educational programming, are crucial to underrepresented minority (URM) populations, according to a session at the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Virtual Pharmacy Education 2021 conference.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 0