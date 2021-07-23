Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Factors Important to Underrepresented Minorities When Selecting a Pharmacy School

By Jill Murphy, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, class size, student-to-faculty ratio, and a strong alumni network are some of the recommendations that Campbell highlighted as main points to look for in a program. Factors such as diversity in students and faculty, in addition to educational programming, are crucial to underrepresented minority (URM) populations, according to a session at the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Virtual Pharmacy Education 2021 conference.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Pharmacy School#Belmont University#Scholarships#Bcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Technical Literacy, Digital Etiquette Are Essential to Teaching Telehealth in Pharmacy Schools

By adequately working with students in advance and giving them ample opportunities to practice, pharmacy schools can prepare students for the future of the profession. In addition to teaching students about the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other policies surrounding the use of telehealth, pharmacy students must learn technical literacy skills and digital etiquette, according to a session at the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Virtual Pharmacy Education 2021 conference.
West Palm Beach, FLpba.edu

Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy Names New Dean

Strachan serves as associate dean for academics, professor of pharmacy practice, and director of the Gregory Center for Medical Missions. She joined PBA in 2005. Her appointment follows a nationwide search. “I am incredibly honored to lead a Christ-first school that is making a difference in the pharmacy arena,” Strachan...
Norfolk, NEnortheast.edu

Northeast selected as School on the Rise

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has been recognized for its work in providing industry recognized certifications to its students in several of its programs. The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) presented Northeast with its School on the Rise award during the organization’s Virtual Leadership Summit recently. NC3 is a network of education providers and corporations that supports, advances, and validates new and emerging technology skills in the transportation, aviation, and energy industry sectors. The organization develops, implements and sustains industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skill standards. Northeast Community College has been an NC3 Leadership School since 2014.
West Hartford, CTusj.edu

USJ School of Pharmacy Moves to West Hartford Campus

The University of Saint Joseph Board of Trustees Executive Committee recently made the decision to bring its Doctor of Pharmacy program to the main West Hartford campus when its lease at the XL Center ends in August 2022. The move comes as the University of Saint Joseph is expanding its...
Educationcity-countyobserver.com

When Parents Choose,Students Excel

As parents check off their children’s back-to-school list and prepare for the start of another academic year, Indiana lawmakers are empowering families to take control of their children’s education. Indiana continues to be a national leader in. school choice. Hoosier students have a wide variety. of educational options, including traditional...
CollegesUV Cavalier Daily

TOLLIVER: The Class of 2024 is at a disadvantage

No two college students have the same experience. Some spend most of their time studying inside, while others soak up the sun and toss around a ball whenever they can. However, since March 2020, college experiences have been limited due to COVID-19. Fourth years had to adjust their graduations and teachers had to get used to Zoom. One of the academic groups that got the shortest end of the stick was first years. Not only did traditional graduation commencements and the last part of senior year have to be altered, but their first year in college was left in doubt. They sat in anticipation and waited for the University to decide whether or not to open in-person activities, and even still, certain precautions had to be taken in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19.
Middlesex County, MAWicked Local

Middlesex Community College News

At Middlesex Community College, high school students receive valuable opportunities to enhance their education, earn college credit, and gain a competitive edge in applying for and succeeding in higher education. Middlesex was awarded $25,000 by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants to expand the college’s Early College High School Academy for students interested in accounting, statistics and other business related courses.
Topeka, KSKSNT

The importance of National Minority Mental Health Month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mental health is always important. During the month of July, the focus shifts to raising awareness of the unique challenges minority groups face when seeking mental health assistance. While mental health is vital to everyone, minorities don’t have the same access to resources as others. “There’s few...
Charitiestufts.edu

Altus Dental and Chewsi create new endowed scholarship at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine; focus on underrepresented communities

Tufts University School of Dental Medicine (TUSDM) has received a generous donation to create endowment funding from Altus Dental and its sister company, Chewsi Dental. This endowment creates a permanent fund available to students, including those from underrepresented communities, who will be the next generation of dental and oral health professionals.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Important TISD back-to-school dates

TEXARKANA, Texas — Important back-to-school dates for Texarkana Independent School District parents and students have been announced. Texas High School Freshman Orientation, known as Tiger Camp, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center, 3941 Summerhill Road. Student registration will be from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. For parents of THS Freshmen, a parent orientation will be held on the same day from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the John Thomas Theatre at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center.
Hamblen County, TNCitizen Tribune

School Matters: The 2021-2022 plan is in place

A few months ago, a staff member came to the central office with her two small children. I let the children draw on the whiteboard in my conference room while she worked. The entire board was covered with our notes, plans, ideas, solutions, and challenges from last year. We started this list in March of last year just before we released school. Throughout the school year, we added information and data to the list. As I reviewed the information, several thoughts came to me.
EducationAnderson Herald Bulletin

Editorial: Students, educators need support

As students return to school after a year of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need the support of their teachers, parents and members of the community. The last year and a half has taken its toll on all of us as we’ve journeyed through the pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a highly polarized political climate that culminated in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
Collegespsychreg.org

7 Important Things to Consider When Choosing a College

Thinking about which college to attend after graduating from high school? When you complete high school, you already have an idea of a course that you want to pursue. However, choosing the ideal college can be daunting since there are many things that you should consider. Here are seven important things to consider when choosing a college.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

CEO spotlighted in “Colleges of Distinction”

This summer, New College of Florida was named a “College of Distinction” for 2021-2022, with recognition in two main areas: Career Development and Equity & Inclusion (accolades the College also received last academic year). “The Career Development recognition goes beyond a job board and résumé writing,” said Tyson Schritter, the...
Kidspittsburghparent.com

The Pandemic had a major impact on children’s socialization skills

Without the ability to interact with other children, our youth have been falling behind in the development of essential life skills, such as taking turns, sharing, following a schedule and communicating with others, which in turn can have a negative impact on academics. While children are lower at risk for...
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Student physicals important as beginning of school year nears

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Ready or not, the school year will be here before you know it. Some districts will start in a little more than a month. Before kids head back to school, parents need to get their back to school appointments scheduled for physicals and immunizations. The...
Collegeslehigh.edu

7.30.21: Fall 2021 Update for Students and Families

We hope you are having an enjoyable summer. As the fall semester draws closer, plans for the full resumption of campus activity are on track. After the challenges and sacrifices of the past year and a half, we are all looking forward to interacting and engaging with one another in person and enjoying our beautiful campus.
Kent, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Free tuition among Kent State incentives for vaccinated students

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University is offering students incentives for getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Beginning August 2nd, all Kent State students who are vaccinated and register with the University Health Services website will be eligible to win prizes. The prizes will be drawn twice weekly through October 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy