Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself as a Trans Woman in New Interview

By Carolyn Twersky
Harper's Bazaar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Dorfman has revealed she is a trans woman and she has "been privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year. The 29-year-old reintroduced herself while talking with Time Magazine on Thursday. In the interview, Tommy admitted "it's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone...

Comments / 15

Comments / 15

