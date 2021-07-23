Shelly Lotman-Fisher Strives to Follow Her Father’s Hard Work
Shelly Lotman-Fisher’s dad invented the Chicken McNugget. Now she’s honoring his lesser-known legacy of hard work and mentorship. When Mahim Siddiqui was attending Radnor High School, a common complaint from classmates centered around not getting the right car as a birthday present. That wasn’t an issue for Siddiqui. He walked everywhere. In the United States since age 13, he’d moved from Florida at 16 with $182 in his bank account. Born in Bangladesh, he’d migrated between continents nine times, largely supporting himself. A sister housed him in Bryn Mawr and later Newtown Square.mainlinetoday.com
Comments / 0