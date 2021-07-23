Organ Recitals Enliven Reopened Halls
In the slow and careful return to live music, some of the Boston area’s long-standing summer organ recital series are leading the way. The Methuen Memorial Music Hall (www.mmmh.org) did an admirable job of pivoting last spring to live-streaming, as the trustees of the hall were able to install suitable equipment; they racked up thousands of views on their YouTube channel. You can still watch all of last season, as well as the current one HERE.www.classical-scene.com
