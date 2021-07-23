Cancel
Tallmansville, WV

Beulah Alberta Keller

By My Buckhannon
mybuckhannon.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeulah Alberta Keller, 88, of Tallmansville and formerly of Mt. Morris, Michigan, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born on November 22, 1932, in Mt. Morris, Michigan a daughter of the late Russell Oscar and Mary Ann Roberts Wager. She was united in marriage on May 18, 1962, to William Henry Keller, who preceded her in death on February 19, 2018. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by one daughter Cindy Shanks and two brothers; Bob Roberts and Buzz Wager.

www.mybuckhannon.com

