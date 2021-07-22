Cancel
Hiker Headlines: Wildfire Closures, Hike-a-Thon, Public Input, Nature and Health

By cwakenshaw
wta.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s July 22. All public land east of the Cascades managed by Washington State DNR will be closed starting Friday, July 23. WTA’s annual Hike-a-Thon, when hikers can support the trails they love while they hike, is underway. The public can provide input on two important recreation plans. A new study reaffirms that nature in cities improves health. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.

