Hiker Headlines: Wildfire Closures, Hike-a-Thon, Public Input, Nature and Health
It’s July 22. All public land east of the Cascades managed by Washington State DNR will be closed starting Friday, July 23. WTA’s annual Hike-a-Thon, when hikers can support the trails they love while they hike, is underway. The public can provide input on two important recreation plans. A new study reaffirms that nature in cities improves health. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.www.wta.org
