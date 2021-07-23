Cancel
West Plains, MO

West Plains conducts smoke testing on Friday, July 23

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains City Crews will be conducting smoke testing on sewer lines between Minnesota St. and Missouri Ave. in the area of Carmichael Field today until noon. According to PipeSpy.com, “The reason cities are conducting smoke testing is to locate problem areas within the overall sewer system. The test identifies the sources of leaks and other problems in a sewer system, such as where storm water drainage is infiltrating the sewage pipes. This is done in order to avoid the environmental and property damages that occur when the city’s sewage system is overwhelmed by storm water.”

