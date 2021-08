Dr. Harsh Trivedi knew of Sheppard Pratt's stellar reputation for helping patients long before he became CEO of the Towson-based psychiatric hospital in 2016. "When people don't get better, when people need help, there is uniquely one place in the nation I would refer patients to and that was Sheppard Pratt," Trivedi said. "Patients that really struggled elsewhere or we got to the endpoint of what we could offer for treatment, came to Sheppard and got better."