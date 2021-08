Instructor Julie Medjanis returns with her popular Aerobics class in person at the HWCC. Registration is REQUIRED - even if you are a 'regular!' Please call beginning Thursday, July 1st, to let us know you plan to attend. 978 318 3020 Masks will be required only for any unvaccinated seniors and masks are also welcome for any students who wish the extra protection they provide. Students will be asked for proof of vaccine (CDC vaccination card) prior to their first class at the center in order to participate without wearing a mask. Please see the June issue of the Senior Spirit newsletter for more details about the re-opening of the Harvey Wheeler Community Center.