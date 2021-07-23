Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, MN

Fowler captures part of lead at 3M Open

By Joel Niemeyer
kduz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler carried over his play from the final round of the British Open to Thursday’s opening round of the 3M Open in Minnesota, shooting a 7-under 64 for a share of the lead. He set the opening-round pace with a bogey-free round later equaled by Jhonatton Vegas and Troy Merritt, who attended Spring Lake Park High School. Fowler started the tournament ranked 124th in the season standings, with the top 125 making the FedEx Cup playoffs. There are two weeks remaining after the 3M Open to qualify for the playoffs.

kduz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Blaine, MN
Sports
City
Blaine, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#British Open#Fedex Cup#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy