School will be back in session in just a few weeks, so parents may want to start thinking about their child’s sleep schedule now. “Sleep is such a vital part of overall well-being,” said Dr. Katherine Shedlock, a pediatrician at Penn State Health. “It’s important for our mood, our overall mental health. It’s important to prevent frequent headaches, which a lot of children get, especially at the start of school because of the stress and change in their activity.”