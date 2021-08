Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the people involved in the theft of catalytic converters in the Rochester area is being given a chance to avoid going to prison. 60-year-old Keith Wilcox recently pleaded guilty to three felony charges related to the theft of the vehicle emission control devices and was given multiple stayed prison sentences. He was also given stayed prison sentences for convictions on charges of fleeing police and possession of burglary or theft tools stemming from an incident that occurred a month before he was caught in possession of 8 stolen catalytic converters in early May.