Tesla’s Autopilot feature may have saved at least one life last week by bringing a Model S safely to a halt while its drunk driver was unconscious behind the wheel. It happened in Norway, where the 24-year-old owner of a Tesla Model S was filmed by other road users passed out in the driver’s seat as the car drove on the highway at approximately 100 km/h (62 mph). According to the Eastern Police District’s official Twitter post picked up by Austin Tesla Club, Autopilot was activated when the driver passed out, allowing the Model S to stay in its lane without posing a threat to other drivers.