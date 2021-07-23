Breakfast Anytime At Aladdin

Craving a breakfast that is a little out of the ordinary? Aladdin Taste Of The East / Pitaworks (Milwaukee Public Market, ​400 N. Water St.; 414-271-0400) recently added Shakshuka ($7.95) to the menu. Believed to have originated in Tunisia, the one-skillet dish of poached eggs in a tasty mixture of simmering tomatoes, red peppers, onions and garlic is served with a side of warm pita bread. This healthy bowl of comfort food will stick to your ribs any time of the day, not just breakfast. Flavorful with just a touch of heat from the spices, the meal is a tasty reward for thinking outside the box.