Fisker Ocean Coming To 2021 LA Auto Show, Has 17,300 Reservations
Fisker's Ocean electric SUV has been a long time coming. Announced in March 2019, the vehicle debuted in prototype form at CES 2020. Now, it looks like we’ll finally be able to see it in production guise as Fisker has confirmed the Ocean's global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17, 2021. Production prototype testing will begin this year, and the Fisker Ocean will start rolling off the assembly line at Magna’s Graz facility in Austria on November 17, 2022.insideevs.com
