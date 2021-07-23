Cancel
Buying Cars

New Mercedes S 580 e PHEV Offers 62-Mile EV Range For €123,736

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most advanced electrified Mercedes-Benz S-Class to date has gone on sale in Europe badged as the S 580 e. The fourth generation of Mercedes-Benz’s hybrid drive system debuts in the new S-Class in both short and long wheelbase versions, with prices starting at €123,736 in Germany—the equivalent of $145,600.

insideevs.com

