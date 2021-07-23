Plympton School ends fiscal year
The Plympton School Committee met on Monday, July 12. Dennett Elementary School Principal Peter Veneto gave a buildings and grounds update describing the playground project as “ongoing.” He said they had a meeting the previous week during which colors were finalized. Veneto also said that they were told that everything would be shipped out to the school in about five weeks. “So that’s very real and very happening,” Veneto said.www.plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Comments / 0