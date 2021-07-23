Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fridays for Future activist slams German climate policy ignorance

tribuneledgernews.com
 10 days ago

Hamburg — The climate movement Fridays for Future has criticized the continued ignorance of German politicians when it comes to climate policy in view of the flood disaster. "The climate crisis is here, it is unmistakable," said leading German climate activist Luisa Neubauer in Hamburg on Friday shortly before the planned demonstration.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luisa Neubauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Hamburg#Climate Movement#German#Dpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentkfgo.com

Where’s the money? Climate activists ask G20 as talks drift

NAPLES (Reuters) – Environment and energy ministers from the Group of 20 rich nations were making little progress on Thursday on how to reach climate goals, officials said, with a cluster of countries resisting any firm commitments. The G20 meeting in Naples is discussing the natural environment on Thursday, and...
EnvironmentSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Climate policies are intentionally misleading the public

Global warming has disappeared because the Earth is cooling, according to G.G. Matishov’s theory, after global warming theory was touted and many people began question it. Is there any difference between global warming and climate change? No. They are both theories, and carbon dioxide control is now the rigid indicator. Why do they claim only CO2 controls the planet’s climate? Researchers only calculate carbon dioxide emissions but refuse to calculate carbon dioxide absorption by plants, trees, etc. Plants use light to turn carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates — a process known as photosynthesis. Yet many scholars doing research on carbon dioxide concentrations choose to ignore this part of the carbon cycle. Why do they refuse to calculate how much carbon is absorbed by plants in various regions on Earth? Why do they ignore the constant reaction between the air in the atmosphere and the oceans, which are in constant reaction causing storms and temperature changes? There are many climate scientists. Why do people pay attention to only those with the loudest voices? Do you think it might have something to do with their research grants or lack thereof?
Environmentharrisondaily.com

Carbon-capture pipelines offer climate aid; activists wary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two companies seeking to build thousands of miles of pipeline across the Midwest are promising the effort will aid rather than hinder the fight against climate change, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Environmentwcn247.com

German Greens: Preventing climate disasters will be costly

BERLIN (AP) — The Green party candidate hoping to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s upcoming election warns that efforts to better prepare the country against climate-related disasters is going to be costly. Annalena Baerbock said Monday the Greens want to invest significantly more in prevention “and that will cost money.” Baerbock said the proposed measured could be paid for with money generated from carbon taxes or a softening of Germany’s debt rules. The debate over climate change and its impact on Germany has been fueled by deadly floods that hit the west of the country earlier this month. Experts say such disasters will become more severe and frequent as the planet heats up.
EnvironmentBBC

Road planners able to ignore climate change, campaigners claim

Planners can effectively ignore climate change when they are deciding whether to grant permission for new road schemes, environmentalists have said. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has promised a review of £27bn highways policy which will be completed within two years. But in the meantime, planners can use existing guidelines. Campaigners...
Environmenttelegraphherald.com

Letter: Climate change 'expert' ignores facts

Recently on the KDTH Voices of Dubuque show Cindy Kohlmann had as a guest one Steve Goreham with the Climate Science Coalition of America. When he began spouting misinformation both about electric vehicles and global warming, I knew something was up so I did a little digging. The coalition Mr....
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Factbox: Climate, energy topics in upcoming German elections

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) are pitted against the ecologist Greens in national elections in September. Following are topics that arise from national energy transition goals and the planned implementation of the latest European Union policy packages aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Separately,...
EnvironmentThe Heartland Institute

Climate Alarmists Call for Global 'Eco-Dictatorship'

Every so often the truth seeps out that significantly reducing global greenhouse gas emissions will require enormous sacrifices, meaning profound losses of welfare on people's part. Bear that in mind when you hear politicians’ promises of “net zero by X date” or “50 or 80 percent carbon dioxide reductions by year X.”
EnvironmentStanford Daily

The 75-year-old answer to climate change

My grandfather is obsessed with turning off the lights. This isn’t the story of a do-gooder hero, known and loved by millions around the world, wielding the torch of change. This is the story of a 75-year-old man who makes his own impact simply because he considers it his human duty, expecting neither fame nor recognition in return.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to step up efforts to get agreement at climate summit

Boris Johnson has been urged to step up efforts to secure agreement on stemming global warming, amid concern in some corners of Whitehall over a lack of urgency ahead of a crucial international summit he will chair in November.With less than 100 days to go to the Glasgow conference, there were warnings that hopes of a landmark deal may be unravelling.And Mr Johnson’s independent climate change adviser warned it was time for him to use “every diplomatic lever” to secure pledges from fellow leaders on cutting emissions of greenhouse gases and financial support to help developing countries adapt.One Whitehall insider...
EnvironmentColumbia University

CO₂ Reduction Law Rejected in Swiss Referendum

On June 13th, the people of Switzerland voted in a referendum, with the results of one particular vote surprising the nation. The generally progressive citizenry had rejected the government’s carefully crafted CO₂ law that would have committed the country to great reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The margins of the vote’s rejection were close, with 51 percent of voters against and 49 percent of voters in favor. Switzerland is a greener country than most, and many within its borders are concerned about a warming climate’s effects on the country. Included in these effects are their melting glaciers, a highly visible impact of climate change that touches on Switzerland’s identity as an alpine nation.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis-based Climate Generation helps teachers, parents talk about climate change with kids

Lindsey Kirkland was raised in a farming community in Iowa and "always felt a connection to the land and animals." She pursued a degree in ecology, planning to navigate the world through a lens of plants and animals. That lens widened when she became climate change education manager for Minneapolis-based Climate Generation (climategen.org). The nonprofit, founded in 2006 by polar explorer Will Steger, educates youth, champions systemic equity and fights disinformation in the classroom and beyond. Kirkland, of St. Cloud, shares more below about her organization and why, despite so much grim news, she remains optimistic about Mother Earth, and about us.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

It was time someone took lead on climate change fight

The July 18 Perspective opinion piece “Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is leading on climate change” jumped from the page. The article stated “This week … Rodgers joined more than 30 of her … colleagues in a newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus.”. I thought, at last, now something can be done....
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Commentary: US can build and fight climate change at same time

As part of efforts to pay for President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan and ahead of a burst in expected infrastructure outlays, Senate Democrats are proposing the U.S. impose tariffs on carbon-intensive imports. This idea resembles the European Union’s newly unveiled border-adjustment taxes on steel, cement and aluminum produced in countries with lax environmental regulations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy