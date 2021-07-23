Cancel
Health

Digital Technology Changing Parkinson’s Research, Clinical Care

By Steve Bryson PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 10 days ago

Digital health technology, which spans phone apps to telemedicine, is advancing Parkinson’s disease research and clinical care, according to different review studies. “Digital health technology is an important and promising field that is beginning to make a real tangible impact on persons with [Parkinson’s disease],” Anat Mirelman, PhD, a neurology specialist at Tel Aviv University in Israel, said in a press release.

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

