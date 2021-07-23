Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Follow The Money: Five Ways To Improve Your Bottom Line By Taking A Closer Look At Spending Habits

By Jason Stern
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Stern is Chief Executive Officer of Simfoni Analytics, the digital solutions provider for procurement analytics and spend automation. Ever wonder why your business has 25 unopened boxes of paper in the copy room when everyone is working from home? Walk into any corporate office and you will find ample evidence of this kind of waste. Some of it simply results from overbuying supplies. But underneath that, you will find less obvious forms of waste, like purchasing brand-name goods versus less expensive alternatives or investing massive amounts of money on unused technology.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simfoni Analytics#Mro#Accenture#Cogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyForbes

Five Tips For Investing In Data Quality To Improve Your Bottom Line

Co-Founder and CEO, InfoCepts, a Gartner recognized world's top-40 Data and Analytics solutions provider. In the digital economy, data is our most valuable resource. “Data is the new oil” is now a popular saying, and it’s an apt metaphor. Companies that learn to extract and use data efficiently have the potential for huge rewards, driving profits, innovation and customer satisfaction.
ElectronicsZDNet

Work in these sectors? Here's how drones can help your bottom line

Industrial drones are nothing new, but the growth curve and pace of adoption is pretty astounding. The adoption of industrial drone programs by industry is expected to increase at a 66.8% compound annual growth rate over the next year. Industrial drones are being used in major industries like insurance, mining...
Small BusinessForbes

Nine Important Tips For Owners Looking To Franchise Their Business

Some founders start their business with the goal of eventually turning it into an expansive enterprise through franchising. Others consider the possibility only after realizing their business model is successful enough to be replicated and licensed to others. As the franchisor, the founder of the original company retains ownership of...
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

7 Super Simple Ways to Save Hundreds on One of Your Biggest Expenses

Your home is probably your most valuable — and expensive — asset. Protecting it with homeowners insurance makes sense, but it can feel like a daunting task. After all, you’re likely paying more than $1,000 a year on homeowners insurance. You don’t have to pay that much, though. While we...
Internetwmcactionnews5.com

Bottom Line: How to pay less or nothing for your internet service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - How does free or reduced-cost internet service sound? Thanks to a new temporary federal program, millions of Americans could qualify. Consumer Reports reveals who’s eligible and offer tips that everyone can use to pay less for broadband service. So who is eligible for this internet...
EconomyReal Simple

How to Create a Simple Budget You Can Actually Stick To

When you say the word "budget," most people envision boring Excel spreadsheets or a lot of saying no to things that they really want to say yes to. But as Money Confidential's financial experts point out, it's all a matter of perspective, and there are some really easy ways to shift your thinking and some great tools you can use to make a spending plan that really works for you.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Five Ways to Convince Your Employees to Stick Around

It may not seem like that big of a deal when an employee decides to quit, but the consequences can be insidious. There are a lot of things that have to be done when someone decides to leave. From wrapping up their work to filling up the hole they are leaving by diving up projects, to finding someone new, losing an employee can be expensive. It’s even worse if you have to deal with unemployment claims management tasks because that person thinks they are owed compensation due to mistreatment.
EconomyPosted by
Apartment Therapy

If You’re Not Color-Coding Your Budget, Money Experts Say You’re Missing Out

Whether you struggle with tracking your spending or simply don’t like making. , learning how to budget comes with its own unique set of challenges. “For many, it’s not the numbers that make budgeting tricky, it’s the shame that surrounds the concept of money,” says Lauren Bringle, an accredited financial counselor at Self Financial. “Many people view overspending or debt as a personal failure, rather than an opportunity for growth, and this mindset can prevent people from forging a new path forward with their finances.”
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Could Changing Your Driving Habits Actually Save You Money on Gas?

With gas prices constantly fluctuating, saving money on gas is a must. Even if you buy a car with great fuel economy, your driving habits may have shown that the fuel economy reported by manufacturers isn’t always certain. With small changes to your driving habits and practices, or minor changes to your vehicle itself, you may find yourself stopping to refuel less often, and even hunkering down on your monthly gas budget.
Small Businessmyedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Banking strategies for market uncertainty

Planning for rising costs, accessing working capital, and investing in technology upgrades are just some of the ways local companies are navigating an uncertain time. I’m not an economist. I’m a banker. While I can’t predict what will happen in the market, I have the opportunity to speak with local business owners every day, which gives me a clear picture of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs. Currently, concerns about inflation, inventory management, and rising production costs come up in almost every conversation. While businesses are experiencing and addressing these challenges in different ways, banking support and services can be part of the solution. Here are a few examples.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Labor Cost Trends in 2020

Based on CBRE’s survey of monthly operating performance, U.S. hotels experienced a 58 percent decline in total hotel revenues from 2019 to 2020. This resulted in a decrease of 78 percent in profits at the Gross Operating Profit (GOP) level, along with a 107 percent fall off in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.
StocksForbes

H&R Block’s Cash Flow Increases The Safety Of Its Dividend Yield

On a price return basis, the Safest Dividend Yields Model Portfolio (-1.7%) underperformed the S&P 500 (+2.0%) by 3.7% from June 23, 2021 through July 20, 2021. On a total return basis, the Model Portfolio (-1.6%) underperformed the S&P 500 (+2.0%) by 3.6% over the same time. The best performing large cap stock was up 6% and the best performing small cap stock was up 7%. Overall, nine out of the 19 Safest Dividend Yield stocks outperformed their respective benchmarks (S&P 500 and Russell 2000) from June 23, 2021 through July 20, 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

What Did Susquehanna Financial Like About First Solar To Upgrade Stock?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) seems to be witnessing improving demand and pricing power for its thin-film panels, according to Susquehanna Financial Group. The First Solar Analyst: Biju Perincheril upgraded the rating for First Solar from Neutral to Positive, while raising the price target from $89 to $120. The First Solar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy