Charles Barkley knows he's an NBA legend. He also knows that, today, he gets paid for his opinions — some of which are controversial. Back in April, Newsweek reported that Barkley found himself in hot water when he commented on the state of political affairs in America. "I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they're Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power," he said. "They divide and conquer." Barkley's comments came during a time when heated questions were being raised about the state of politics and race in America. Of course, this prompted the Independent Women's Forum to remark that Barkley was "dropping truth bombs."