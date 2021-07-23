Cancel
Schlumberger posts $431 million profit in second quarter

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchlumberger turned a profit in the second quarter as drilling activity continued to rebound from the pandemic-driven oil bust. The Paris and Houston-based oil-field services giant on Friday said it made a $431 million profit in the three months ended June 31, compared with a $3.4 billion loss a year earlier. Revenue grew 5 percent to $5.6 billion, up from nearly $5.4 billion a year earlier.

